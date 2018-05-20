2 displaced by Carlington highrise fire

Two residents of a highrise in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood have been temporarily displaced after a fire Sunday night on the building's seventh floor.

Fire crews were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the Caldwell Avenue apartment complex after getting multiple 911 calls about flames coming from a balcony, Ottawa Fire Services said.

By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to the unit itself.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries have been reported. Damage is estimated at around $50,000, the fire department said.

A fire investigator has been assigned to the case.