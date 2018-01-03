A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman are dead after a Sûreté du Québec vehicle collided with their car Wednesday afternoon near Amherst, Que.

The collision happened about 130 kilometres northeast of Ottawa on Highway 323 at around 1 p.m.

The policewoman in the Sûreté du Québec vehicle was hurt but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

She was on her way to the scene of another crash when the collision took place, Radio-Canada reported.

Independent investigators assigned to case

The collision is now in the hands of Quebec's independent investigation unit, which looks into shootings, serious injuries and deaths involving police officers.

Seven investigators were dispatched to the scene of the collision and should arrive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Highway 323, the route most Outaouais residents take to the popular Mont Tremblant ski resort, is closed to traffic near the location of the collision.