Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed the deaths early Saturday morning.

SIU called for police involved shooting in downtown Ottawa. 2 confirmed dead. Details to follow.^JG — @SIUOntario

Police tape was strung up along Dalhousie Street, which remained closed Saturday between Murray and Clarence streets.

People who work at businesses along Dalhousie were being told that the street would likely remain closed all day.

Police in the scene of the fatal double shooting in the Byward Market #ottnews pic.twitter.com/3gkUWpK9oU — @matthewkupfer

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents between police and civilians that result in serious injury or death.

Ottawa police have not commented on the shooting.