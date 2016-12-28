Thousands of minor hockey players have arrived in Ottawa and will begin taking to the ice today as the 18th annual Bell Capital Cup gets underway.

Players from Canada, the United States and Europe are expected to take part in the four-day tournament, which will feature 262 teams playing games at more than 20 city rinks.

Nine teams featuring players with developmental challenges will also take to the ice — the second straight year they've been part of the tournament.

Each division's championship game will be played at the Canadian Tire Centre.