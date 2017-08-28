Lawyers are expected to makes their final sentencing arguments Monday for a teen responsible for what has been described as a "week of terror" in Ottawa last November.

Justice Peter Griffiths could even hand down a sentence in the case that involved a racist spray-painting spree on religious buildings.

The teen cannot be named because he was a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the offences.

He pleaded guilty in February to inciting hatred, mischief against religious buildings, threatening conduct, weapon possession and breaching conditions imposed after a previous conviction.

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, 2016, the teen vandalized two synagogues, a Jewish prayer house, a mosque and a church with racist slurs and white supremacist symbols including swastikas.

18-year-old "progressing" according to judge

Earlier this month, Griffiths denied a request to have the 18-year-old sentenced as an adult so the maximum sentence available is three years in the youth system.

Griffiths told the court in that decision the public is best protected if the young man is rehabilitated, and was concerned removing him from youth custody would cut him off from counseling and vocational training programs. Griffiths added those programs seemed to have had a positive influence on the teen.

During the hearing, witnesses from the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa's William E. Hay Centre said the teen is showing signs of progress.

They testified he told counselors he's interested in finding out how to remove racist tattoos from his body, expressed an interest in mental health counseling, and has shown progress in paid vocational training while in custody.

Teen had beaten another while in custody in June

The judge noted, however, the teen — while in custody in early June — had beaten another teen after the Muslim youth had finished praying.

"No one knows why he did it," said the judge during his decision.

The Crown also presented a number of concerns before the court, including a risk assessment from a forensic psychiatrist of the teen's likelihood of re-offending.

The assessment suggested nearly six out of 10 men who'd scored as high as the teen on the assessment had committed another violent offence within five years.

Rev. Anthony Bailey's church, Parkdale United, was one of the religious buildings defaced with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti by an Ottawa teenager who faces a possible three-year jail term for the crime. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Some of those who submitted impact statements to the court for the November attacks against religious buildings expressed uncertainty over the decision not to sentence the youth as an adult.

"My hope is that it's a genuine change of heart and desire to grow," said Rev. Anthony Bailey outside the courthouse earlier this month, adding he hoped the progress noted by the judge wasn't just a "ploy" to avoid being sentenced as an adult.

History of violence

During several weeks of hearings, Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee presented evidence detailing a violent 12-month period prior to the November attacks.

His convictions include an attempted robbery in August 2016 for trying to rob a 73-year-old woman using a knife.

He had also been convicted of assault following an attack against another teen in the same grade at a local high school in 2015.

CBC reported on that conviction, detailed in an ongoing Ontario human rights complaint against the high school and the school board.

In the complaint, which is set to be heard later this fall, the family of the victim in the attack describes the teen as a troubled, violent youth with a penchant for engraving swastikas and hateful language onto students' property, school equipment, and even a teacher's car.