A 12-year-old boy was uninjured after driving his mother's car into a snowbank near Smiths Falls Saturday afternoon, according to Leeds County OPP.

A concerned citizen called police to report a vehicle in the ditch on Autumn Drive in Rideau Lakes Township, just off Highway 15.

The caller told police the driver did not appear to be old enough to legally operate a vehicle, said OPP Constable Sandra Barr. A passenger around the boy's age was also uninjured, Barr said.

The caller kept an eye on the car and its occupants until police arrived, Barr said, and the children's parents were contacted. The driver was returned home to his mother.

Neither the driver nor his passenger is facing charges. Police are instead referring both to RNJ Youth Services, which provides a program that is an alternative to formal court proceedings.

Barr said she did not have information about how far the vehicle had been driven during the joyride. The vehicle was found on a road lined with single family homes, near the intersection of Highway 15 and Bay Road.