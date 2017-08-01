One woman died and a man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision Monday afternoon south of Denbigh, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 41 at Ashby Lake Road at around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported that one vehicle crossed the highway's centre line and collided with the second vehicle, OPP said.

UPDATE:COLLISION: #Hwy41 CLOSED between Redford Dr and Buckshot Lake Rd #Denbigh - Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/vsajfkP4bc — @OPP_COMM_ER

A female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male driver was taken to hospital, police said. An autopsy on the woman is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Their names and ages have not been released. Police have not said whether there were other passengers in either vehicle.

Highway 41 was closed in both directions between Buckshot Lake Road and Redford Drive until Monday evening.

The OPP continues to investigate. Denbigh is about 160 kilometres west of Ottawa.