1 dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott
Westbound lanes remain closed on busy highway.
One driver is dead in a collision between two transport trucks and a tanker truck carrying petroleum on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., Thursday afternoon.
All three vehicles were travelling west on the highway when the collision happened shortly after 1 p.m., according to OPP Const. Suzanne Runciman of the Grenville County Detachment.
One driver died at the scene. Runciman could not say which vehicle that driver was operating.
Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Maitland and Prescott, but at about 5:30 p.m., all but one of the eastbound lanes had reopened. The westbound lanes remain closed.
Because the collision resulted in a fuel spill requiring cleanup, the eastbound lanes were initially closed as a precaution, Runciman said.
The fuel in the tanker did not ignite, she said.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
Augusta Fire Services are asking drivers to follow assigned detour routes.