1 dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott

One driver is dead in a collision between two transport trucks and a tanker truck carrying petroleum on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

All three vehicles were travelling west on the highway when the collision happened shortly after 1 p.m., according to OPP Const. Suzanne Runciman of the Grenville County Detachment.

One driver died at the scene. Runciman could not say which vehicle that driver was operating.

The collision happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 on May 3, 2018. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Maitland and Prescott, but at about 5:30 p.m., all but one of the eastbound lanes had reopened. The westbound lanes remain closed.

Because the collision resulted in a fuel spill requiring cleanup, the eastbound lanes were initially closed as a precaution, Runciman said.

All Highway 401 westbound lanes near Prescott, Ont., were closed as of 6 p.m. Thursday after the fatal crash involving two transport trucks and a tanker truck. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

The fuel in the tanker did not ignite, she said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Augusta Fire Services are asking drivers to follow assigned detour routes.