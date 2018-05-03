1 dead in crash on Highway 401 near Prescott

One driver is dead in a collision between two transport trucks and a tanker truck carrying petroleum on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

All three vehicles were travelling west on the highway when the collision happened shortly after 1 p.m., according to OPP Const. Suzanne Runciman of the Grenville County Detachment.

One driver died at the scene. Runciman could not say which vehicle that driver was operating.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Maitland and Prescott. Because the collision resulted in a fuel spill requiring cleanup, the eastbound lanes were closed as a precaution, Runciman said.

The fuel in the tanker did not ignite, she said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Augusta Fire Services are asking drivers to follow assigned detour routes.