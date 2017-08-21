One person has died in a six-car crash on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Five others were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a media release four passenger vehicles and two tractor trailers collided with each other in the westbound lanes around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 828.

At press time, the westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at the Quebec border while police investigate. One eastbound lane was also closed.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 613-534-2223 or 1-888-310-1122.