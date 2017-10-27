One person is dead and three people are injured following an overnight crash near Burnstown, Ont., paramedics say.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight Friday on Calabogie Road near Burnstown Road, according to Renfrew County Paramedics.

Single vehicle crash.

4 occupants. 1 patient pronounced by @RenCtyParamedic at scene. 3 patients treated w. critical injuries. #ottnews https://t.co/uTITjZh50y — @RenCtyParamedic

The vehicle, which was carrying four young men, likely left the highway and struck a rocky outcropping, said Michael Nolan, chief of the paramedic service.

An 'absolute tragedy'

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, while the three other vehicle occupants all suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, Nolan said.

One of the young men had to be airlifted, he added.

"Certainly, a collision involving four people is an absolute tragedy in our community," Nolan said.

Ontario Provincial Police closed Calabogie Road near the site of the crash at around 12:30 a.m.

Crews were still on the scene as of 7 a.m., Nolan said.

​Burnstown is approximately 85 kilometres west of Ottawa.