One person is dead and two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in southwest Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called to Fallowfield Road near Eagleson and Shea roads at around 7 p.m. after the two vehicles collided.

Firefighters had to extract people from both of the vehicles, one of which had been flipped onto its side.

Ottawa police tweeted shortly before 9 p.m. that one person had died in the crash.

2 vehicle MVC on Fallowfield Rd. West of Eagleson. 3 injured, 1 fatally. Fallowfield west of Eagleson is closed 4 investigation. ^JM 871 — @DutyInspector

As of 9:45 p.m., Fallowfield Road was still closed west of Eagleson Road as police continue to investigate.