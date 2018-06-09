Skip to Main Content
1 critically injured when car crashes into telephone pole

1 critically injured when car crashes into telephone pole

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a car slammed into a telephone pole Saturday afternoon, fire officials say.

Happened near Hawthorne and Hunt Club roads

CBC News ·
Firefighters had to extract one person from a car Saturday afternoon that had collided with a telephone pole near Hawthorne and Hunt Club roads. (Stu Mills/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a car slammed into a telephone pole, fire officials say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hawthorne and Hunt Club roads, said Ottawa Fire Services in a media release.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreck, the department said.

The individual was freed at around 5 p.m.

Three others in the vehicle were treated for undisclosed injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us