1 critically injured after car crashes into telephone pole
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a car slammed into a telephone pole Saturday afternoon, fire officials say.
Happened near Hawthorne and Hunt Club roads
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a car slammed into a telephone pole, fire officials say.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hawthorne and Hunt Club roads, said Ottawa Fire Services in a media release.
Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreck, the department said.
The individual was freed at around 5 p.m.
Three others in the vehicle were treated for as-of-yet unknown injuries.