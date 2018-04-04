Family files $1.8M lawsuit against Outaouais health network

The family of a man who died at the Gatineau Hospital in 2015 has filed a $1.8-million lawsuit against the Centre intégré de la santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais​ (CISSS), the regional health authority that runs the hospital, and two of its doctors.

Marc-André Maxwell died on the morning of Dec. 28, 2017, because of complications from cardiac arrest at the hospital.

A coroner's report in 2017 concluded Maxwell's death was accidental, but showed a series of miscommunications and delayed responses contributed to the circumstances around his death.

The family is suing for $1,855,000 — an amount that was determined after a rigorous process, said Jean-Pierre Ménard, the family's lawyer.

"He was a man still young enough, who was active and still had his business, so of course the wage loss is important," Ménard said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada, adding the damages being sought take in Maxwell's future earnings.

The CISSS Outaouais would not comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.

'He was already blue'

Coroner Pascale Boulay issued the report outlining the errors and failings that led to Maxwell's death.

Maxwell was hospitalized more than a week earlier after a fall, and was moved into an intensive care unit when he began showing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.

His vital signs were supposed to have been monitored closely, but the report suggests that didn't happen.

The coroner pointed to gaps in information-sharing, and found an aide on duty at the time had no training in how to detect signs of cardiac arrest.

The report found that after Maxwell went into cardiac arrest, it took 10 minutes for a team to attempt to revive him.

"He was already blue and he already had no [heart]beat," Boulay told CBC news last December. "That delay is crucial because we know when there is a cardiac arrest you need to intervene immediately to revive the individual."