A plane carrying $100,000 worth of Ontario-donated bottles of baby formula, cribs and other items to tropical storm Harvey victims in Texas left Trenton, Ont., this morning.

The storm has devastated vast swaths of Texas and parts of Louisiana, with flooding forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

Ontario sent Texas more than 14,000 bottles of baby formula, 200 cribs with mattresses and linens, and other items, via a flight from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in response to a request from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

An Ontario government spokesperson said the cost of the aid is about $100,000.