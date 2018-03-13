The federal government released details today of its plan to sink $1.5 billion into Canada's ocean coastlines in a bid to protect killer whales and guard against oil spills.

The Oceans Protection Plan "is the largest investment ever made to to protect Canada's coasts and waterways," Transport Canada said in a release.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced the plan last November following an accident off British Columbia's central coast that released thousands of litres of diesel into the water near the town of Bella Bella.

First Nations communities are set to host pilot projects to develop and test marine information systems to track ships off the Pacific Coast in "near real-time."

Ship traffic on the Pacific coastline is expected to increase if and when the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is constructed.

Noise reduction for whales

A chunk of the plan's budget will document risks to marine life, including the endangered orca.

More than $167 million has been set aside to develop regulations in tandem with coastal communities and scientists.

Reducing underwater noise pollution from passing cruise ships and tankers was cited by officials as an important way to support whale populations.

Marine scientists called on Trudeau last year to regulate "acoustic smog" from ocean traffic that stresses whales and contributes to population decline.

The funding "will allow us to take the next steps needed to address the impacts of human activities that are threatening endangered whales," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

"Safeguarding whales is a government priority that we take very seriously."

Preparing for oil spills

Aqua-Guard Spill Response Inc., a Vancouver-based manufacturer, was awarded a $1.2-million contract to outfit the Canadian Coast Guard with portable skimmers to be used in the event of an bitumen spill or similar emergency.

The Haida and Gitga'at Nations, which will host the first marine information pilot projects and work with federal officials to develop protection strategies and regulations, welcomed today's announcement.

"We'll be aware of all shipping traffic in near real-time, be able to make informed decisions if there is a crisis or accident and better plan for the future, such as keeping vessels well offshore," said Haida Nation president kil tlaats 'gaa Peter Lantin.