Halifax's Zuppa Theatre Company is getting ready for a new performance that you watch and participate in.

The show, called The Archive of Missing Things, blends video-game technology, performance and good old-fashioned sleuthing at the Killam Library at Dalhousie University. It all happens during operating hours while people are milling about.

Co-artistic director Ben Stone spoke with CBC's Mainstreet Halifax about the interactive show.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: In the atrium of the Killam library — this is where the show begins for the audience members?

They'll walk in through the front doors and be greeted by our front-of-house staff and be given a wireless headset and a tablet to take on their way as they go deeper into the Killam library.

Q: It's almost like people are sleuthing for something right?

They're looking for the heart of the archive. There are clues everywhere throughout the Killam library helping them get to the heart.

They will sit at a table overlooking the library so they can see what is happening in the atrium. And at showtime, the headset will tell them it has begun. And they have 90 minutes to find the heart of the archive.

Q: And what are they watching? Is something going on in the atrium?

Things will be revealed. They won't be immediately obvious to them what's happening. But the voice in their headset will direct their attention towards the atrium and also into the stacks and into the environment directly around them where clues will start to emerge.

Q: And there'll be actors down here as well?

There are three actors in the show. They may be down here. They may be behind you. You don't know. And they will be doing things. There are three narratives in the show. One of them is on the website in the iPad that you're going through. And the other narrative between these three actors. And as these actors start to play their scenes, they will be giving you clues.

You're searching through the iPad in the archive. The iPad houses the website which is the archive of missing things. It's a digital collection of everything that has been lost throughout time and you are searching this collection, looking for the heart of the archive.

It's a choose your own adventure . . . You're totally immersed. You won't be asked to participate in any sort of acting way. You don't have to say lines, dance or anything like that. It's a fairly solitary experience, actually.

Q: Has this ever been done by a theatre company before like this?

As far as we know, this has never been done. It's certainly never been done in Halifax. We know of a company that I think [is] from Belgium or Netherlands maybe, who do a show where there's a video game that happens on stage.

The point of it all is dynamic theatre. And with all dynamic theatre, there is a story that one follows.