Premier Stephen McNeil has said he is willing to compromise.

Today, teachers, school boards and parents will find out just how far the governing Liberals are willing to go to appease those who have raised a hue and cry about the decision to accept all 22 recommendations in the report by consultant Avis Glaze.

At 10:45 a.m., Education Minister Zach Churchill will lay out the changes the government is introducing as part of a bill designed to reform the way Nova Scotia administers education.

CBC Nova Scotia will live stream his briefing.

Among the more contentious issues in the Glaze report:

Eliminating seven of the province's eight school boards.

Removing principals, vice-principals and other administrators from the teachers union.

Creating a professional body to oversee teacher training, certification and discipline.

Teachers protested outside the Nova Scotia Legislature on Feb. 27, 2018. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

On Monday, McNeil met face to face with the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, Liette Doucet, to go through the recommendations one by one, hear her concerns and to explain the government's rationale for moving ahead.

Yesterday, McNeil told reporters those talks, among others, have helped shape the coming legislation.

"Some of [the concerns] we were able to deal with, some of them we weren't."