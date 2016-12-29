A male youth has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a senior in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

RCMP said the woman was walking Thursday on a trail in East Kingston when she was approached by a male who was masturbating.

They said the male pushed the woman to the ground and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

RCMP said the male also tried to pull the woman's pants off, but she managed to get away.

Police described the victim as a senior woman but declined to elaborate on her age.

A suspect was arrested at home and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said whether the suspect will face charges.

