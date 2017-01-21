A forum Saturday afternoon at the Halifax Central Library will explore ideas from young artists on how to make Nova Scotia a more just society.

The Nova Scotia Peace Forum will feature a panel of young black Nova Scotians working to make positive change in the community, many through art.

"I think it's really important, just to give them a voice and a platform that they may not have had previous to the forum. I think there's been so much talk in the media about the gun violence," says Jay Bruce, the communications officer for the Justice, Arts and Youth in Action Initiative.

"We also have people in the community that are doing great things."

The day will feature artists such as Jody Upshaw and Keonte Beals, and young leaders like Derico Symonds and LaMeia Reddick.

The forum will address the overrepresentation of black youths in the prison system.

In 2014-2015, about 16 per cent of youth in a correctional facility in Nova Scotia were black.

Bruce expects the forum will also discuss gun violence and carding, but he says the artists will cover many other topics as well.

"Really, that's less than half of what the event is about," he says. "We also want to feature some young and talented artists."

There will be poetry, music, dance and visual art from people all under the age of 30.

"I feel like just art in general gives people that centring and that peaceful nature. With us giving these young artists the platform to perform and to speak, I think for them, for the youth, it will give them a sense of peace," says Bruce.

The forum will be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the Central Library's O'Regan Hall. JAYA plans to organize three more forums in the coming months.