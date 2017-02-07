People living in New Waterford and Dominion will get their say next week on youth centres proposed for their Cape Breton communities.

Two area politicians are already in favour of the facilities, saying the centres would provide safe spaces for young people who might otherwise wind up on the streets and get exposed to drugs or take part in vandalism.

David Wilton, MLA for Cape Breton Centre, said one of his priorities as an elected official is educating youth about the dangers of drugs.

A youth centre, said Wilton, could "close the gap between when they're out [of] school at 3 o'clock and to 10 o'clock at night, to keep the kids busy and keep them engaged in our community."

'Nothing really for the kids in this area'

The Cape Breton regional councillor for New Waterford, Kendra Coombes, said she's seen the need of a youth centre in her community first-hand.

"I've only been out of high school for 10 years and so I saw the need when I was younger," she said. "Everyone was bored. There was nothing really for the kids in this area, especially coming up into the teenage years.

"That has led to this breeding of destruction, where it's not just destruction of property ... but it's also the destruction of the futures of our youth."

The newly renovated Whitney Pier Youth Club opened last November after an $800,000 expansion that took a year and a half to complete. (CBC)

Wilton and Coombes have been talking with Chester Borden, executive director of the Whitney Pier Youth Club, which is a member of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. They want to bring that model to their communities.

"When you go into the Pier, you don't see kids hanging out on the street corners all the time," said Coombes.

Politicians pitch ideas

Her idea for New Waterford is to start small with an after-school program located either at Breton Education Centre or at the nearby Greenfield Elementary.

In Dominion, Wilton already has a building in mind.

MLA David Wilton (Cape Breton Centre) thinks a former elementary school in Dominion would be a good location for a new youth centre. (Holly Conners)

MacDonald Elementary School was one of several schools closed last year by the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board and its ownership is being transferred to the province.

Wilton said he would like to see a community group step forward to run a new youth centre.

He suggests the province could hand over the building to the group, as it did recently in leasing the former Mira Road Elementary School to the South End Community Development Association for $1.

Meetings called

Wilton doesn't know yet what renovations might be needed to the MacDonald school.

He said that would depend on the community's vision but there is provincial funding he could pursue.

Public meetings to discuss the proposals will be held at the New Waterford Legion on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., and at the Dominion Legion on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Wilton said the goal is to hear from the two communities and proceed from there.