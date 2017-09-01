A 15-year-old swimmer from Halifax has served notice she wants to be among the world's best and is rapidly rising the ranks toward that goal.

Former Halifax Trojans swimmer Jade Hannah won three medals last week at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

"It kind of feels surreal, you know, it doesn't feel like it actually happened," she said. "It just feels like it was all kind of a dream, a really great dream."

Jade Hannah has her sights set on a spot with Canada's Commonwealth Games team next year, and the Olympic squad in 2020. (Scott Grant/Swimming Canada)

Hannah wasn't expecting to win a medal, but then came a bronze in the 100-metre backstroke.

She followed that with the swim of her life as she posted a personal best time to win the gold medal in the 50-metre backstroke. More gold followed when Hannah swam the backstroke leg for Canada in the 4x100-metre medley relay.

"I was just going for the experience, so to have all that happen was the best feeling," said Hannah, who will be heading into Grade 10 next week. "Just being exposed to everything was a little overwhelming, but it was great to be a part of it all."

Hannah swims during the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. (Scott Grant/Swimming Canada)

Hannah left Halifax for Victoria one year ago to train at NextGen, a high performance swim club on the West Coast.

Her former coach in Halifax, Chris Stone, said that was a move she had to make to get to the next level.

Stone said Hannah's attitude and work ethic have always been among her strong suits and she's becoming a great role model for other young swimmers in the province.

"She's a great illustration to kids in Nova Scotia that you don't have to be from Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver to be successful," said Stone. "You can do it by getting your start here and developing here."

Hannah said her ultimate goal is to make Canada's swim team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She's also hoping to be named to Canada's team for the Commonwealth Games next year in Queensland, Australia.