As he left the prime minister's town hall in Dartmouth Monday night, Tristan Shaw was congratulated by total strangers for the polite but pointed question he put to Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau picked Shaw out of the crowd to ask the third question of the night and the young man didn't waste the opportunity, urging the prime minister to help finance the replacement of Nova Scotia's "deplorable hospitals."

"You are very well spoken," one passerby told Shaw after the event.

"You should serve on a committee with him," said another.

Aging VG building

"I was wondering whether you would partner with our provincial government to replace our hospitals," Shaw asked Trudeau, earning a lengthy round of applause and appreciative cheers.

Shaw cited Trudeau's plan to invest in infrastructure renewal and referred specifically to the aging Victoria General hospital building, where the tap water is not safe to drink and there have been a couple of major floods in recent years.

Trudeau sidestepped the question, saying it's not for the federal government to set local priorities.

He also referred to the recent health care funding agreement with Nova Scotia, making a rare reference to Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil by name.

Afterwards, Shaw told CBC News he is a young Conservative. He said he asked the question because it's an issue that affects every Maritimer.

"When the prime minister promised to fund infrastructure, he must replace things that need replacing and that means our hospitals," he said.