Developer George Tsimiklis has appealed new development rules for Young Avenue in Halifax's south end to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

In the appeal documents filed with board, Tsimiklis argues that changes approved by the Halifax community council do "not reasonably carry out the policies" of the city's planning strategy.

George and Steve Tsimiklis bought two large mansions on Young Avenue in 2016, including one known as the Cleveland estate.

The houses were torn down and the lots consolidated with a couple of properties located directly behind on McLean Street. The developers were given a subdivision permit to construct 14 single-family homes on the site.

Preserve neighbourhood character

But others living along Young Avenue lobbied the municipality to come up with rules to protect the character and heritage of the neighbourhood, with its tree-lined boulevard and large homes surrounded by wide expanses of lawns and gardens.

The amendments were approved by the community council on Sept. 12. They include:

An increase in the required minimum lot frontage to 24.4 metres of continuous street frontage;

An increase in the required minimum lot size to 743.2 square metres;

An increase in the required minimum lot width to 24.4 metres.

Increases to the lot depth and side yard size were also included.

Cleveland Estate, at 851 Young Ave., also known as the 'wedding cake' house, was demolished. (Submitted)

"We applied grandfathering across the whole district," said Coun. Waye Mason. "So Mr.Tsimiklis can build the 14 houses he has proposed on Young Avenue."

However, the changes would not allow the construction of a number of multi-unit dwellings, which one neighbour says are being planned by the developers.

'Density for profit'

Darrell Dixon, who lives directly across from the future building site, says the duo pitched a plan last year to replace the proposed single-family homes with five multi-unit buildings.

"We had no interest in that," said Dixon. "It basically was … density for profit and has nothing to do with trying to continue the streetscape of this neighbourhood."

A home at 825 Young Ave. in Halifax was in the process of being demolished in November 2016. (CBC)

Steve Tsimiklis insists the London-style flats would be an enhanced development more in keeping with the streetscape.

"Think Belgravia," he said. "I've talked with British architects who say it could be done right."

The developer says there could be setbacks, rock walls and wrought-iron fencing, but the buildings would need to be five storeys high with about nine flats in each one. The buildings along McLean Street would be stacked townhouses, he said.

Developer wants to speak with residents

Tsimiklis wants to meet with the residents of the neighbourhood, the local councillor and planners to talk about a development agreement process.

In his appeal, the developer points out that many of the larger homes have been converted to contain multiple apartments or flats, which has already "changed the character, scale and form of Young Avenue."

While some properties may have had "non-conforming uses," Mason insists multi-unit buildings have never been allowed in R-1, or residential, zones.

"Usually the process for changing zoning is to make an application to council, not to go to the UARB," said Mason.

Dixon is confident the new rules will be upheld.

"We'll speak in favour of HRM's decision," said Dixon. "I believe the UARB will find that the process was sound."