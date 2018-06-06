'You got to keep going': 90-year-old celebrates his birthday on the job

A 90-year-old Nova Scotia man who still works celebrated his birthday Wednesday, where else but on the job.

Jim Kenney works as a greeter with Ambassatours and welcomes cruise ship passengers to Halifax at the cruise ship terminal. It's a position he's held for 10 years.

Friends, family and colleagues decorated the cruise terminal in celebration of Kenney's 90th birthday. (CBC)

A ceremony was held Wednesday for Kenney, who was dressed in his usual workplace tartan kilt outfit. He was joined by his wife Alma, children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren.

Although Kenney's wife said she would like to see him stay home, Kenney believes working is the secret to the fountain of youth.

"I enjoy it and you have to do something because if you sit home and sit in a chair, you are dead in six months," he said with a smile. "You got to keep going."

Kenney sports his recognizable Ambassatours uniform, a tartan kilt. (CBC)

Ambassatours CEO Dennis Campbell was in attendance to show his admiration for Kenney.

"He has the warmest Nova Scotian, Maritime personality you could ever meet," Campbell said to a smiling crowd of onlookers.

Kenney was joined at the celebration by his boss, Ambassatours CEO Dennis Campbell. (CBC)

One of those onlookers was cruise passenger Joe Stewart. He was so moved that he ran back onto his ship to present Kenney with a special birthday gift.

"He's brought a wonderful smile to me today, and everyone else who's been able to meet him," said Stewart.

Cruise passenger Joe Stewart (left) presented Kenney with a gift.

After 90 years of hard work, Kenney has one piece of important advice.

"Take things as they come and live with it," he said. "Enjoy life."

When asked what he wished for after blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, Kenney said to be working at the same place in a year's time.