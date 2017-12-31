The news in Nova Scotia in 2017 was literally a matter of life and death.

From a surprise birth at a grocery store to the passing of a Nova Scotia legend, here are ten of the biggest stories of the year, as chosen by CBC Nova Scotia.

The stories were selected based on web traffic, as well as the story's impact on the province and Nova Scotians.

10. Liberals snag back-to-back majority, just barely

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil and his team did what no Nova Scotia government had been able to do since 1988: win back-to-back majorities.

The party was elected in 27 seats on May 30, one seat above the threshold required for a majority. The Tories were elected in 17 seats and the NDP won seven.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil gets a kiss from a supporter at his election night celebration in Bridgetown, N.S. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

9. Halifax Explosion: 100 years since fateful day

Hundreds of people gathered in Halifax's north end to mark 100 years since the Halifax Explosion killed around 2,000 people and injured another 9,000.

The 17 known living survivors of the explosion were invited to the commemoration ceremony at Fort Needam Memorial Park, which marked the exact moment of the blast: 9:04 a.m.

One-hundred-year-old Cecelia Coolen attended the Dec. 6 ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion at Fort Needham Memorial Park. She was just 10 days old on Dec. 6, 1917. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

8. Military members interrupt Indigenous protest

On Canada Day, dozens of people were gathered around the statue of Edward Cornwallis in downtown Halifax to mourn atrocities committed against Indigenous people when five off-duty Canadian Forces personnel carrying a Canadian Red Ensign flag arrived and announced they were members of "The Proud Boys, Maritime chapter."

On Facebook, the group described itself as "a fraternal organization of Western Chauvinists who will no longer apologize for creating the modern world."

The men were removed from training and duties until the end of August, when four of the five resumed regular duties. The fifth man left the military for reasons unrelated to the Canada Day incident.

A group of off-duty military members showed up at an Indigenous protest carrying the Red Ensign on Canada Day. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

7. Veteran kills family in murder-suicide

Lionel Desmond, 33, killed his mother, his wife Shanna and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah before killing himself in the family home in rural Upper Big Tracadie early in 2017.

The former soldier had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007, and had received treatment from the military.

But relatives have also suggested the former infantryman did not get the help he needed when he returned to Nova Scotia in 2015.

A collage of Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna, mother Brenda, and daughter Aaliyah and his military comrades. (CBC)

6. Grabher told to remove personalized plate

A Dartmouth man learned in late 2016 that after 25 years the Nova Scotia Registry of Motor Vehicles had cancelled his personalized licence plate with his last name Grabher on it, following a single complaint, because it could be misinterpreted as "socially unacceptable."

Lorne Grabher's licence plate could be misinterpreted, the government says. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

Lorne Grabher shared his story with CBC in March. He wants his name reinstated on the plate, arguing he shouldn't face discrimination just because his name is unusual.

His son has the same licence plate, where it's still allowed in Alberta.

5. Woman gives birth, unaware she was pregnant

A mother gave birth in the washroom of a Halifax grocery store this spring, completely unaware that she had been pregnant.

Kyle Cross with wife Ashleigh Miller-Cross and their children Mia and Ezra visit the Bayers Lake Superstore, the site of Ezra's birth, last spring. (CBC)

Ashleigh Miller-Cross and her husband, Kyle Cross, welcomed their second child, Ezra, into the world at the Atlantic Superstore in Bayers Lake.

"I really had no idea," Miller-Cross told reporters.

"I presumed I hadn't lost any weight because I only had Mia 10 months ago.... I didn't grow any extra. I was just the same size. I didn't have any cravings."

Ezra Cross was born in an Atlantic Superstore in Bayers Lake, N.S. (Jen Donaldson/Branches Photography)

4. Sunwing tourists get no running water at resort

A Nova Scotia man said his all-inclusive Sunwing Vacations holiday to Cuba was a nightmare as he and his family went almost a week without running water at the Starfish Cayo Santa Maria resort earlier this year.

People bathed and shaved in the swimming pool, Ben Nanton said.

The family paid $2,700 for the vacation.

Ben Nanton says despite the lack of water and subsequent health concerns, he went into "parent mode" and tried to make the trip enjoyable for his six-year-old daughter. (Ben Nanton)

3. Veteran actor John Dunsworth dies at 71

John Dunsworth, a Nova Scotia actor best known as Jim Lahey on the comedy series Trailer Park Boys, died at the age of 71.

Dunsworth, who was involved in community theatre for decades, was lauded as a "legend," "a sweet man" and "a beautiful guy."

John Dunsworth died Oct. 16. (John Dunsworth/Facebook)

2. Website broadcasts live images of children

A CBC News investigation in May revealed that insecure web cameras at Rankin School of the Narrows, in Iona, were broadcasting hundreds of thousands of high-definition pictures of students on a Russian-registered website.

The website, which displays thousands of security camera feeds, was broadcasting images of a hallway near a boy's bathroom, the playground, the front door and the school bus pickup area. Faces of students and staff were clearly visible in the images.

The cameras were only made secure after CBC News alerted the primary to Grade 12 school and the local school board.

This was the second-most read story at CBC Nova Scotia in 2017.

Students gathered at the water fountain were clearly visible in the camera footage. CBC News has blurred the video to protect the identities of the students. (CBC)

Ryan Manning stands in the backyard that he was led to believe was part of his property when he purchased it. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

1. Homebuyer stunned to find out backyard isn't his

The most-read Nova Scotia story of 2017 was the unlikely tale of Ryan Manning.

The Salmon River, N.S., homeowner bought a home with a deck, a shed and a big backyard, only to discover that he didn't own the yard, the shed or even the entire deck.

Manning was stunned to learn the land his home sat on was one legal parcel of land while his backyard was on another. Each has a separate parcel identifier.

Manning's law firm said the landowners reached a deal on the same day the story was published.

Honorable mentions

Here are a few big stories that didn't quite make the list.

In February, the provincial government imposed a contract on 9,300 school teachers, with Bill 75. The bill followed the rejection by teachers of three tentative agreements between the union and government.

In June, William Sandeson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson. Sandeson is appealing, but the case won't return to court until Aug. 1 of next year.

In August, a widespread phone outage hit Bell's network in Atlantic Canada and disrupted air travel across the region. Bell called the outages "extraordinary situations" where two major fibre links were cut by third-party construction work.