Adam Dolliver finds inspiration in the young people he works with every day, even if for some people that inspiration is difficult to see.

Dolliver is the executive director of SHYFT, a seven-bed house in Yarmouth that offers safe shelter to young people ages 16 to 24 in Digby, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

The site first opened in 2011 and almost immediately faced a funding crunch. But three years ago, the Community Services Department took it under its wing, allowing SHYFT to provide 24-hour individual care and outreach services.

Community rallies around the cause

In the subsequent three years, Dolliver said SHYFT has helped more than 250 young people. He said community buy-in was essential to getting the extra funding and remains important to its current sustainability.

"The community has seen the need for SHYFT before it was opened and fought hard to make it a reality. That includes protests, advocating for funding and approaching our MLA and speaking to government. The community really rallied to make SHYFT happen."

Besides the beds, SHYFT also offers services such as internet access, workshops, counselling, laundry and meals, with an overarching goal of helping young people transition to a life of independence, be it on their own, with roommates or by returning to live with their family.

Adam Dolliver is executive director of SHYFT Youth Services in Yarmouth. (Adam Dolliver)

While it can be difficult to measure homelessness in rural Nova Scotia, Dolliver said the demands for SHYFT's services show it is a reality, even if it looks different than it does in Halifax or other city centres.

"We don't see anyone actually sleeping on the street or panhandling or those sorts of things. They tend to couch surf, so stay with friends or break into abandoned buildings."

Recently Dolliver's efforts have focused on a program that tries to match homeless young people with families in southwestern Nova Scotia, he told CBC's Information Morning last week.

'They're the first one to step up'

On Wednesday, Dolliver reiterated that overcoming stigma is yet another challenge for the young people he works with, but he remains impressed by their efforts.

"I know that in our community there's a stigma to being a SHYFT youth and it's really sad, because these are some of the greatest people I have ever met since I've been living in Yarmouth," he said.

"A lot of them are penniless and have nothing and I think, of anybody in the world, they have the right to be selfish. But when they see that somebody is down and out, they're the first one to step up and say, 'How can we help?'

"It's very inspiring."