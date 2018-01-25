Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating three suspicious fires set in downtown Yarmouth Thursday morning.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said RCMP and Yarmouth Fire Services responded to the fires on Pleasant Street at about 5 a.m.

"Two mailboxes were set on fire at two separate multi-unit apartment buildings," he told CBC News. "As well, an interior of a vehicle parked at a residence nearby was also set on fire."

Hutchinson said the fires caused minimal damage. He said police are treating the fires as suspicious and asked anyone with information on them to contact Yarmouth RCMP.

Peter Winship, platoon chief for Yarmouth Fire Services, said his crews got reports of smoke in a building on Pleasant Street early Thursday.

"Right now everything is still under investigation, but there were a couple of different areas where the fire was," he said. "All I can say right now is there was fire confirmed at the three locations."

All three were out by 7 a.m. and no one was injured. The investigation continues.