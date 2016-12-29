The Nova Scotia Health Authority says most programs and services at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital are operating normally despite flood damage, although some offices have been moved to other locations.

According to a news release, MRI appointments are postponed until further notice so repairs in that department can be completed.

Some mental health services moved

The outpatient adult mental health and psychiatry appointments are being moved to the former Arcadia school at 10177 Highway 3. Impacted offices include:

Dr. Oguntade; Dr. Barsoum; Dr. Hemani; Dr. Ramassar; Kelly Breau; Karen Crossley; Lisa McIver; Erryl Hines; Jaqi Allan; Norma Jean Profitt; Barry Wiser; Angela MacIsaac; and Daniel Clairmont.

Ceiling tiles lie broken on the floor after cold weather caused a pipe to burst at Yarmouth Regional Hospital Dec. 17. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Other doctors moved

Water damage in some private physician offices and clinics have also caused temporary moves to other locations:

Dr. Ntambazi and Dr. Chahal have moved to the Pier 1 building at 101 Water St.

Dr. Murphy and Dr. Moses have moved to the fourth floor of the hospital's C building.

Dr. MacDonald, Dr. Prabhu and Dr. Abutu have moved to the third floor of the hospital's C building.

Dr. Wajeeh and Dr. Shettar have moved to the third floor of the hospital's C building.

Patients of Dr. Marais, Dr. Tagboto, Dr. Shetty, Dr. King and Dr. Cheevers will be contacted about new location information.

Renovations beginning

Affected flood areas are being sealed off to begin extensive repairs. The health authority will continue to share updates on its website.