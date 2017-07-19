A group of Nova Scotia students are honouring the contributions of six soldiers who, until now, were overlooked at a local cemetery.

On Sunday, members of the Maple Grove and Yarmouth High Memorial Club unveiled headstones for the veterans who fought in the First World War, Second World War and Korean War.

They learned the soldiers' graves weren't marked about a year ago from the caretaker of the Yarmouth Mountain Cemetery.

"We felt that it just wasn't right that these people who did so much for us not to be properly marked where they were buried, so we decided to fix that," said Shannon Davis, a Grade 11 student at Yarmouth Consolidated Memorial High School.

The club spent the last year researching the soldiers' stories, fundraising and planning a service that included laying Canadian flags on each headstone.

'They risked everything'

Several of Emma Doucette's great-uncles fought in the Second World War, but until she joined the group three years ago, the 14-year-old said she knew little about what their service meant.

"I want to learn about the people that gave us the country that we live in today, and I've definitely done that," said Doucette, who's entering Grade 10 in September.

Doucette and Davis are among about 80 members of the club that was formed three decades ago. Students visit veterans, raise money for causes and send packages to those serving in the Armed Forces.

"We're known everywhere here in Yarmouth," said Doucette.

Six veterans who served in the First World War, Second World War and Korean War now have proper headstones at the Yarmouth Mountain Cemetery. (Submitted by Steve Hubley)

What makes the group unique is that it's entirely run by students, said Joe Bishara, the group's adviser since it began in the late '80s. The retired teacher said back then, few high school students knew about the contribution of men and women who served in the military.

"There's been a growth of remembrance and respect," said Bishara, who watched the group grow from just 12 to well over 200 in the '90s.

Apathy and indifference

When Heritage Memorials heard about the students' efforts, the Yarmouth company donated the headstones.

Bishara said the group doesn't know exactly why the soldiers' graves were never marked, although he expects "apathy, indifference and procrastination" played a part.

"For me, there should be no way in this country that there would be a veteran's grave that has no gravestone," said Bishara.

Doucette, who laid a Canadian flag on a headstone during Sunday's service, said she's happy the students' hard work has paid off.

"We can go there and we can say, 'We proudly placed those and they will always remain there,'" she said.