A new public engagement website in Yarmouth, N.S., is a way for the public to share their opinions without fear of being bullied over them, according to the town's mayor.

The South Shore community recently launched getinvolvedyarmouth.ca.

"We need to have a safe, respectful place for people to ask their questions, or they can have a go-to [site] that will give them updated information," said Mayor Pam Mood.

Mood said she often gets calls and emails from people looking to offer up their opinions, but they tell her they don't share them on social media for fear of a backlash.

"How sad is that that we can't be respectful and kind to each other on these big projects that will absolutely change a community?"

The recommended area for a new arts and culture centre in Yarmouth, N.S., is the block that covers First, Second, Collins and Alma streets. (Google Maps)

The website will not replace the town's traditional methods of gathering opinions, such as public meetings, but will instead complement them.

For example, the website is currently looking for feedback on a long-awaited arts and culture centre. Town council has approved a site on the block bounded by First, Second, Collins and Alma streets to house the prospective development.

Public meetings

There will be a public presentation Tuesday by architectural firm MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple, describing the vision for the project. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Rodd Grand Hotel.

The website is also looking for feedback from residents on what they'd like to see for the town's waterfront. A public meeting on that topic will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the community room in the Mariners Centre, with a second session planned one week later.

Mood didn't know how many people have used the site as of yet, but said she's heard from residents who've told her they've logged on.

"When we do big projects, certainly, we want the public engaged; we want them to have the information that we have going forward," she said.

"We want to have their input — the good, the bad and the ugly."