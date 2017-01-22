The couple behind a new counselling business in Yarmouth, N.S., say living through the Fort McMurray, Alta., wildfire fuelled their decision to return to Nova Scotia and influenced the way they approach their work.

"There was definitely a change of perspective," said Joan Donaldson, who along with her husband Michael opened Nova Counselling and Consulting this month.

Michael Donaldson, born in Shelburne and raised in Yarmouth, moved to Saskatchewan after high school, where he met Joan, his wife of 32 years.

The therapists moved to Fort McMurray in 2014 after time in Yarmouth and eight years in Bedford. Joan worked for Alberta Health Services, while Michael was the supervisor of counselling services for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

They had been there for two years when disaster struck.

'We were going in'

They both have vivid memories of how the wildfire swept toward the community faster than anyone had expected. They fled down Highway 63 like most others, but soon they were heading back in a municipal vehicle loaded with water, fresh fruit and toilet paper.

"Everybody was coming out of town and we were going in and we were stopping along the way, giving supplies to emergency vehicles or people who were stranded on the side of the road," Michael recalled. "We were one of hundreds of people doing that."

Michael Donaldson said moving through the devastated community of Fort McMurray to provide counselling was "surreal." (Donaldson family)



The Donaldsons ended up providing post-fire counselling to anybody who needed it: residents, first responders, the homeless.

"Some of my team were going out on buses as they were taking families around to their homes, or just working with the bus drivers who were feeling all these stories and driving through a lot of the devastation," Michael said. "We were basically on call for any kind of emergency that came up."

Emotional scenes

Accustomed to meeting with clients on a set schedule, the therapists were out in the community helping anyone they came across who needed the help.

"It was surreal," he said.

Joan Donaldson said the work stayed with them at the end of the day, even if that day didn't end until 2 a.m.

Joan Donaldson says she has a new appreciation for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after fleeing the flames in Fort McMurray. (Donaldson family)

They both have indelible images of those weeks in their minds.

Michael remembers an emotional reunion between a church community and an octogenarian who had refused to leave town. Joan is struck by the memory of meeting one of her pre-fire clients, a homeless man, who was very upset.

She remembers him saying, "'People think, just because we live on the street and we don't have a home, we haven't lost anything.' And he said, 'I have lost everything I have and I have no way of getting that back.' And so loss is really relative. Doesn't matter if you have a ton of stuff or if you have the things you carry on your back. If you lose it, it's devastating."

'Time to talk about life'

The couple recognize that they were luckier than most because they still had a condo in Bedford, which had been looked after by their university-age son. It sold shortly after they returned, leaving them with a difficult decision about where to move. They had children scattered across the country and some family in Saskatchewan, or they could return to Fort McMurray.

"Going through something like this, you begin to reassess your priorities and what's really important," Michael said.

Joan said during 10 hours in a car fleeing the flames "you have a lot of time to talk about life."

In the end, they chose Yarmouth.

'An increased burden and passion'

"I wanted to be in a community where there were people, friends and family," Joan said. "I had many good friends that I had been missing. And I wanted to be back in a community where, No. 1, we could make a difference. That was No. 1 for us. And No. 2 was we could be with people who we loved and who loved us. It just felt right."

The Donaldsons say their experience has affected their counselling, too.

Michael said he'll be looking for gaps in social needs in Yarmouth with a similar eye he used to fill gaps in Fort McMurray.

And Joan said being caught up in the heat and smoke of the fire has given her a new appreciation for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I have an increased burden and passion for being able to help people through that and being able to walk with them through that journey," she said.