Yarmouth Regional Hospital faces months of disruption after cold weather caused a pipe to burst Dec. 17, causing damage so severe that one building is off-limits until further notice.

All five floors of the hospital's Building B were hit by the resulting flood, which damaged walls, ceilings and floors.

The affected area includes mental health and addiction services, diagnostic imaging, public health and 14 physicians' offices. Many appointments have been relocated to other areas of the hospital, with the exception of MRI screenings, which have been cancelled.

Ceiling tiles lay broken on the floor after cold weather caused a pipe to burst at Yarmouth General Hospital Dec. 17. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

MRI screenings cancelled

"MRI services will be unavailable while we make the necessary repairs to the area," said Peggy Green, director of health services in the authority's western zone.

"Affected appointments are being reviewed by radiologists and will be rebooked as quickly as possible, giving significance to the urgency and priority of each case."

Green said the department will be working closely with hospitals around Nova Scotia to ensure patients are looked after while repairs are ongoing.

The MRI machine itself was not damaged in the flood and crews are aiming to resume screenings at Yarmouth Regional Hospital in mid-January.

Relocating beds and private practices

The hospital's mental health and addictions services will continue to admit what inpatients they can accommodate, but warned some may be transferred to nearby hospitals. The eight beds currently occupied have been temporarily relocated.

Physicians have been designated new spaces to continue their practices for the coming two weeks. Following that period the Nova Scotia Health Authority will update the public regarding a longer-term arrangement.

Patients are being advised of changes to their appointments and appointment locations by physicians' offices, but anyone with questions is encouraged to call 1-844-364-7558.

For those who use the building to get between the hospital's A and C buildings, Green says there are alternate routes in place.