It's an issue that touches every Nova Scotian: health care.

This month, CBC Nova Scotia is taking an in-depth look at the province's doctor shortage, analyzing how it emerged, what's being done to try to fix it and what can be learned from other parts of the country facing a similar challenge.

As part of The Search, CBC hosted public forums in three communities to talk about health care. The last of those forums was Wednesday night, in Yarmouth, and asked the question: Does every community need to have every health-care service?

The three panellists who took part in Wednesday's discussion were:

Dr. Michelle Dow, a family physician at a collaborative care clinic in Clare and a past president of Doctors Nova Scotia.

Bernadette MacDonald, the executive director of the Tri-County Women's Centre, which is also home to the Leahey Wellness Clinic.

Karen Mattatall, the mayor of Shelburne and a proponent for her community in its fight to maintain health-care services.

