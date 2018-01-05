Allan Hattie hunkered down with a cigarette expecting the challenge for the night ahead to be ensuring the fishing boat under his care remained secure as high winds battered a wharf in Yarmouth, N.S.

But around 10 p.m. Thursday, he smelled what reminded him of a wire burning. He called 911 after discovering smoke coming out of a vent in another vessel tied to Lobster Rock Wharf.

"Within five minutes it went from a little wood fire chimney's worth of smoke to, oh, it was drafting out of there six feet wide," he said.

About 20 firefighters, most of them volunteers, spent the night trying to control the fire on the 18.5-metre Fundy Commander. They were still cleaning up 12 hours after they first responded to the call.

Fire appeared to start in engine room

Yarmouth's fire chief, John Verrall, said it's unclear how the fire started but it wasn't considered suspicious.

"We can't really do an investigation because it was a total loss," he said.

There was dense smoke and flames by the time crews arrived. It appeared the fire started in the boat's engine room and initially firefighters boarded the boat trying to put it out, Verrall said.

"There was no way we could get at it. It was just too confined. So we had to withdraw because it was getting too hot and the boat was warming up," he said.

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours on the Yarmouth wharf trying to control the fire. (Ervin Olsen)

Winds were gusting between 60 and 80 km/h in Yarmouth when the call came in around 10 p.m., which made controlling the fire all the more challenging.

"The strong winds and all that kept on blowing the flames — like a blow torch. Some of the points, it was really really strong flames because of it," Verrall said.

Firefighters worked overnight

​No one was on the boat when the fire started. Its owner, Arnold Porter, said he spent the night on the scene.

"It's a monetary loss. I've got some insurance on it but not insurance enough to cover what I have into it," he said.

Porter said he'd been running a generator for the week prior before hooking back up the shore power Thursday.

"Everything was turned off — all the batteries, all the circuit panels for 24 volts, all the lights and everything were turned off," he said.

Others boats prepared to be moved

Hattie, who works as a shore engineer on another fishing vessel, said even though he was about 20 metres away, the flames were so hot that he had to retreat to the far side of the boat he was monitoring.

"When the fuel was majorly burning, there were lots of fumes. You could see real lush yellow flames — diesel fuel burning," he said.

"It wasn't scary but it was disconcerting," he said, adding that he spent most of the night in contact his boat's owner and other people who couldn't access the wharf.

He was prepared to take the boat elsewhere if the winds changed.

"I stood ready. I had the engines running and was ready to leave," Hattie said.

Boat couldn't be salvaged

Eventually the Fundy Commander sank at low tide and was submerged when the tide rose again Friday morning.

"As the tide came out, it smothered out the rest of the fire," Hattie said.

The Canadian Coast Guard said it's been told there are more than 900 litres of fuel and hydraulic oils on the vessel. Spokesperson Stephen Bornais said if the weather permits, the environmental response team should make it to the wharf Friday.

Owner must come up with salvage plan

He said the boat's owner will be responsible for a salvage plan.

Porter said he bought the vessel for the crab fishery in Newfoundland and had debated adapting it to use for the ground fishery in Nova Scotia but had decided to sell it.

He said he's now working with insurance adjusters and the Coast Guard.