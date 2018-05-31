Robert Pattinson film shot in Yarmouth got $1.6M from Nova Scotia government

Nova Scotia says it has given more than $1.6 million to a Robert Pattinson movie filmed near Yarmouth, N.S.

The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers, is a fantasy horror movie also starring Willem Dafoe.

The province says it has committed $1.673 million to the production, based on an eligible expenditure of $5.98 million, through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund.

Yarmouth residents say they spotted actor Willem Dafoe and other actors out shopping and out for dinner downtown. One person even posted a selfie taken with the bearded actor when he stepped out for groceries. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Nova Scotia Business Inc. announced the funding Thursday, but the movie was filmed this spring.

Stargazing in Yarmouth

The production was greeted with huge local interest and proved an economic boon to the Yarmouth area, with actors and crew members spotted at local stores and restaurants.

One local man took a selfie with a very bearded Dafoe at a local grocery store.

Screen Nova Scotia tweeted a photo of an 18-metre lighthouse built for the movie at Cape Forchu in Yarmouth harbour, "designed to replicate those built in the early 20th century."

A photo of the completed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lighthouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lighthouse</a> set build on the Leif Ericson trail at Cape Forchu. The 60-foot lighthouse was designed to replicate those built in the early 20th century for the feature film, starring Willem Dafoe & Robert Pattinson. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsfilmjobs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsfilmjobs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/novascotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#novascotia</a> <a href="https://t.co/pK8Qaf4lav">pic.twitter.com/pK8Qaf4lav</a> —@Screen_NS

Additional scenes were filmed in a Yarmouth airport hangar.