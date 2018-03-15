The provincial government and Bay Ferries will purchase portable security equipment to be used by American customs officials in Portland, clearing the way for The Cat ferry service between Yarmouth and the seaside Maine city to continue this year.

The move, which Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines estimates will cost about $1.5 million, was necessitated by requirements from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials with the agency said without certain upgrades at the Ocean Gateway Terminal, they would no longer provide clearance services.

The equipment being purchased — radiation portal monitors and licence plate readers — is portable, and will belong to the Nova Scotia government. Hines said this is the first expense related to the service above and beyond the existing contract, but he believes it's a reasonable one.

"Back when the ferry service was cancelled in 2009, the equipment that had been in — the radiation detection equipment — was removed and Bay Ferries had a commitment to deal with that over a period of time," he said.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines says the purchase of security equipment for American customs officials to use is reasonable because the Nova Scotia government will own the devices and the ferry service is important to tourism. (CBC)

"This — and I believe Nova Scotians agree — is a vital service to our tourism industry in Nova Scotia."

While there are further upgrades required at the terminal in Portland, Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald said the first priority was dealing with this season.

Customs officials have said if a funded plan for the remaining upgrades is presented by October for work to be complete by the start of the 2021 ferry season, the agency would guarantee service for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Engine repairs almost complete

MacDonald said a potential solution continues to be customs pre-clearance in Yarmouth, similar to what an airline passenger goes through at the Halifax airport before flying into America.

The other major off-season issue for the company was repairing engine malfunctions that resulted in 25 per cent of the 2017 season's crossings being cancelled. MacDonald said repairs are going well and are "75 to 80 per cent done."

Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald says tickets for this season, which runs June 8 to Oct. 8, are on sale now. (CBC)

All the work is being done and paid for by the engine's manufacturer.

"It's gone well and we're looking forward to sea trialling the ship in mid-April or so in South Carolina."

MacDonald said tickets for this season, which runs June 8 to Oct. 8, are on sale now.