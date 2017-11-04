A 38-year-old Yarmouth County man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning after he was shot.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP believe he was shot at a home on Pembroke Road in Yarmouth County.

Police responded to the home just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning after someone called 911.

A 32-year-old man from Digby County was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

RCMP said he will be facing charges, which could include attempted murder and other firearm-related offences.

Police say the man who was shot and the man who was arrested knew one another. A third man at the home is not facing any charges.

The victim was first taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital, but then was flown to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax via EHS Lifeflight.