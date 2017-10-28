A Yarmouth County man has died after his boat capsized Friday afternoon while he was trying to help people stranded on an island off Melbourne, N.S.

The 67-year-old man's boat ran into mechanical problems not far from the shore, RCMP said.

He was pulled from the water shortly after 4 p.m., and later died in hospital.

The incident took place at the end of William Allen Road where there are several small islands, RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce said. The boaters he was on his way to help had become stranded on one of the islands while digging for shellfish.

Joyce didn't know exactly how the people had become stranded.

"My understanding is that members of the Lake Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department were able to rescue the original boaters," he said.