One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing near Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth on Saturday.

The incident was reported to police at 1:05 p.m. Police say the stabbing was on a path between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street, and several units responded and taped off an area at Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road.

A canine unit is currently helping in the search for a suspect, who is described as a short, black male.

It's not clear if the victim and suspect are known to each other, but police said it appears to be a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 902-490-5016.