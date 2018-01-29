Wray Hart was a man who made a difference in his own way.

The 62-year-old is being remembered as a fixture of downtown Halifax, one who often had a greeting and kind words for friends who passed his perch outside the old library or encountered him as he collected cans.

Hart was one of the first people Lorraine Glendenning met in Halifax when she moved to the city in 2005.

"He always remembered things about my life and my family and he would ask me about them. You know, if I got a car and when I got a dog. Stuff like that. He would remember. Even though he did have mental health issues. He was remarkable, he was a very kind person," she said Sunday.

"He seemed to have a really wide network of people who cared for him, and who looked out for him."

Hart was killed early Saturday morning on a sidewalk after being struck and pinned under a vehicle. Dennis Patterson, 23, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and impaired driving causing death.

Friends of Wray Hart brought this sign to a courtroom in Halifax where Dennis Patterson appeared Monday. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

He appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday, and was released on $5,000 surety. When the judge said Patterson would be released, Hart's friends in the courtroom spoke up. One woman called Hart a "legend."

The judge ordered that Patterson have a 10 p.m. curfew and stay at either a residence in Halifax or one in New Brunswick. He's prohibited from driving or consuming alcohol, and is expected back in court on Feb. 27.

As news of Hart's death spread, people posted tributes on social media to the man who was a familiar sight, affectionately known as "Uncle Ray" to some.

Gary (Caesar) Julien described Hart as "the kindest man you'll ever meet" and the "hardest working man in Halifax." In a Facebook message, Julien called his death "a senseless tragedy."

Cat MacKeigan met Hart 20 years ago when she was a teenager. They shared lunches on the steps of the library, chatting and watching people pass by. Seeing the tributes on social tribute, she said it wasn't surprising to learn how many lives he'd touched.

Ray, I first met you as my teenage self, sharing my lunch with you sitting on the Halifax Libray wall. You noticed when I left for school, commented when I came back home, shared your stories with me, & left your imprint on my soul. You will be missed. #halifax #rip #drunkdriver pic.twitter.com/YW0qHv2tTA — @catmack99

"He left an impact on a lot of people's lives," she said. "He always had a very positive, positive demeanor and attitude, and a smile about him."

After MacKeigan returned from university, she recalled that Hart greeted her and welcomed her home when they ran into each other downtown.

"It just suddenly hit me, the impact that he had left on me in those formative teenage years, and in some small way I had left, hopefully, something positive for him," she said.

Wray Hart was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by an alleged impaired driver. (CBC)

MacKeigan said one of her friends recounted making a point to go by the library while walking home from downtown because she knew Hart would be there.

"He was watching for people and he was watching to keep people safe. So she always felt safer walking home when she passed him. That was him, his presence was always here," she said.

He was 63, I guess when I was 15 he seemed much more than 20+ yrs older than me. My heart is heavy. I hope his ending was as quick as it could be. Rest easy uncle Ray. — @NamesPeoplePlay

Hart collected bottles around the city's south end and was "very entrepreneurial," Glendenning said. Sometimes he'd arrange to pick up bottles that were set aside for him at homes and businesses.

"I hope we find some way to commemorate him. I can't imagine what it's like to see the library next summer and not see Wray sitting on the wall with his trolley and his cans and the blue bags. It's going to be very strange."

Wray Hart was a familiar face in downtown Halifax for many years. (CBC)

Last fall, Glendenning had worried about Hart as she hadn't seen him in some time. When she tracked him down she learned he had a new apartment. He had a fridge to store his food safely and had bought a radio, she said.

"He was in really good form. He was really upbeat … He told me he had arranged his bed so he could look out the window at the stars when he was listening to the radio at night."