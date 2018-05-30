Skip to Main Content
Student faces new negligence charge in alleged drunk driving death of Wray Hart

Notifications

New

Student faces new negligence charge in alleged drunk driving death of Wray Hart

An MBA student accused of drunk driving causing the death of a well-known Halifax bottle collector is now facing an additional negligence charge.

Dennis Patterson was charged after Wray Hart was killed in January

The Canadian Press ·
Wray Hart was a fixture in downtown Halifax where he could often be seen sitting outside the old library on Spring Garden Road or pushing a shopping cart piled high with recyclables. (Submitted by Gary Julien)

An MBA student accused of drunk driving causing the death of a well-known Halifax bottle collector is now facing an additional negligence charge.

Dennis Patterson was charged after Wray Hart was killed in January when he was struck and became pinned by a car.

In Halifax provincial court Wednesday, Crown lawyer Melanie Perry told Judge Theodore Tax that an additional charge of criminal negligence causing death had been laid.

Patterson, who is in his early 20s, also faces charges of dangerous driving causing death and driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 causing death.

His case is scheduled to return to court June 26.

Hart, who was in his early 60s, was a fixture in downtown Halifax, where he could often be seen sitting outside the old library on Spring Garden Road or pushing a shopping cart piled high with recyclables.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us