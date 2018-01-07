Cheers erupted as Drake Batherson walked through the arrivals gate at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Saturday evening.

Family of the 19-year-old Team Canada forward made signs to welcome the world junior hockey champion home. As soon as he spotted the crowd, Batherson immediately walked over and started hugging everyone.

"It's pretty cool, you know, having all my family here that couldn't make it to the tournament, and yeah, to have them here supporting me on my arrival is awesome," he said.

Gold medal champion

Batherson played a huge role in securing Canada's victory at the world junior tournament in Buffalo. He scored seven goals in seven games.

Drake Batherson's family was waiting for him Saturday night at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport arrivals gate. (Stephanie Clattenburg/CBC)

Batherson said he kept in touch with his family the whole time during the tournament.

"They were giving me feedback after all my games and obviously they're very happy that I'm bringing home the gold medal," he said.

Family pride

Amy Savoury, Batherson's aunt, said it was exciting to watch her nephew during the tournament.

"We were so proud," said Savoury. "We were all watching the game together in Port Williams at my sister's house, and yeah, it absolutely exploded when he set up that final play for the winning goal ... I'm sure he heard us in Buffalo."

"Drake has worked so hard. This has been his dream, and even to make the team was a dream come true so to be such an instrumental player in the whole tournament, was a pretty incredible feeling of proudness, I think, for everyone here."

'Excited for the new start'

After the win, which Batherson called "surreal," he said he celebrated with his teammates.

"I'm just so happy for all the boys," he said.

Team Canada poses for a photo after winning the gold medal, defeating Sweden 3-1 Friday in the final, at the world junior championship in Buffalo. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Batherson said he plans to go home to New Minas, N.S., for four or five days, before he heads to Quebec. He confirmed at the world juniors that he's been traded from Cape Breton to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

"I'm excited for the new start, and they have a good team this year, so I'm excited to join that team and contribute any way I can," he said.