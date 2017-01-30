Work-to-rule job action starts up again Monday for Nova Scotia's 9,300 public school teachers.
The job action means teachers will only be doing what's required of them in their current contract. This means they won't be arriving more than 20 minutes early for class or staying more than 20 minutes after class.
It also means extracurricular activities like sports and dances are cancelled.
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union suspended work-to-rule last week after it and the province reached a tentative contract agreement. On Friday, president Liette Doucet said Premier Stephen McNeil reneged on the deal.
On Sunday, the Halifax Regional School Board announced its exams for high school students, as well as a high school assessment and evaluation day will go on as scheduled on Tuesday.
The union is scheduled to vote on the province's latest contract offer Feb. 8.
