NSTU drops work-to-rule complaint against staff who planned Vimy trip

The Dartmouth local of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union dropped a complaint against three of its members for planning a Dartmouth High School student trip to the Battle of Vimy Ridge 100-year anniversary celebrations.

The decision to drop the complaint was made last week and letters were sent to the affected members — a teacher, principal and former vice-principal at Dartmouth High School — on Friday, the union said in a news release sent Monday.

While a formal complaint was filed, the union said it was dropped before it was reviewed by its disciplinary committee. The union said no sanctions were ever made against the affected members.

The educators took 83 students to France and Amsterdam one year ago. Much of the planning took place between Dec. 2016 and Feb. 2017, when union members were told to only work to the terms of their contracts, which meant no extracurricular activities such as school trips.

But the union said directives were changed so students and teachers could participate in the Battle of Vimy Ridge centennial.