A Nova Scotia woman who along with her boyfriend murdered Jennifer Horne a decade ago is being allowed out of prison on an escorted four-hour pass so she can visit the grave of a close family member.

Ashley Haley was given approval this week for the visit by the Parole Board of Canada.

A parole board decision said she will be accompanied by two workers, but didn't say when or where she will visit, or name the prison where she's currently being held.

The application was opposed by local police, according to the parole board.

Both Haley and her partner, Desmond Maguire, pleaded guilty in June 2010 to first-degree murder in the death of Horne, 20.

Horne disappeared after going on a date with Maguire — a co-worker at a seniors home — on Dec. 29, 2007.

She was found dead two days later, her body rolled up in a piece of carpet in a closet at the Dartmouth apartment that Maguire shared with Haley.

Haley was extremely angry that Maguire was seeing Horne, and the couple agreed to kill her.

Desmond Maguire was a co-worker of Horne's at a seniors home. (CBC)

The couple had a child together and Haley was five months pregnant at the time of the murder. Both Haley and Maguire were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

When Horne was found, her head, hands and feet were bound with duct tape. Her body was badly bruised and there were cuts from her head to her lower limbs. The medical examiner said she had died of suffocation.