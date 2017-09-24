A woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound just after midnight on Sunday according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Duffus Street for a weapons call at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday.

After entering a residence they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called and the woman was taken to the QEII Hospital. Police did not release her condition.

Neither the woman's name or age have been released.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting but police do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time.

Halifax Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

CBC News will update this story as soon as more details become available.