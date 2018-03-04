Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews rescued a woman from the balcony during a fire at a Dartmouth, N.S. apartment building Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the three-storey, multi-unit apartment complex at 79 Lakecrest Drive at 5:29 p.m.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming out of a third floor apartment.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the one apartment unit, but the units below were damaged by smoke and water.

By 8 p.m. on Sunday evening fire investigators had arrived, and firefighters were continuing with salvage and overhaul operations.

The woman who was rescued from the balcony was taken to hospital, but two cats died in the fire.