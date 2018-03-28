Skip to Main Content
Woman fights back after attack on MSVU campus

date 2018-03-28

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a report that a man grabbed a woman in a parking area at Mount Saint Vincent University this week.

Police looking for a white man who was wearing a dark grey sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS sneakers

Police haven't said if this incident is related to another attack on the campus in October. (Stephanie Clattenburg/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a report that a man grabbed a woman in a parking area at Mount Saint Vincent University this week.

Police were called to the Halifax campus at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday for a report that a man grabbed a woman from behind. It happened in a parking lot behind the Birch Residence near a campus mechanical building at around 12:30 a.m. 

After the woman was grabbed, police say she struck the man. He ran away. 

Police say they're looking for a white man who was wearing a dark grey sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS running shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Police haven't said if this incident is related to another attack on the campus in October where a man pulled a woman into a wooded area on campus and sexually assaulted her. No charges were laid.

